The JSerra track and field program put up one of the most elite performances in CIF-SS history on Saturday, May 13, in the Division 3 Finals at Moorpark High School.

The JSerra girls team set a divisional record in the team points standings in capturing its first-ever CIF-SS title with four individual champions and 16 Masters qualifying entries, and the Lions boys finished as the runner-up in Division 3 with two individual champions and another six Masters qualifying entries.

Those 22 JSerra qualifying entries will compete for spots in the CIF State Championships at the CIF-SS Masters Meet on Saturday, May 20, back at Moorpark High School. The top six finishers in each event move on to state.

In the CIF-SS Division 3 girls team standings, the Lions won by an astounding 59.5-point margin with 128.5 points to second-place Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks’ 69 points. JSerra scored points in 13 of 16 events, including a pack performance in the 800 meters.

Georgia Jeanneret, a junior, won the 800 at 2:12.01 to lead a JSerra contingent that made up six of the nine entries in the race, including the entirety of the top five. Behind Jeanneret, junior Brooke O’Brien finished second (2:13.94), sophomore Anna Elise Packard was third (2:14.89), senior Ellie Johnson took fourth (2:16.34) and senior Anastasia Snodgrass ran in fifth (2:16.73). All five runners qualified for Masters.

Packard turned in a title-winning performance in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:54.7. Kaylah Tasser, a freshman, qualified for Masters in the 1,600 meters with a fourth-place time of 5:01.45.

JSerra got a third individual championship from freshman Maya Woolforde in the girls 400-meter sprint with a time of 56.33 seconds.

Packard, Jeanneret, Snodgrass and Woolforde combined for a relay championship in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:51.68.

In addition to the champions, other Masters girls qualifiers included senior Hanna Barmettler in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump, senior Siena Lambert in the discus throw and shot put, Tasser and sophomore Brynn Garcia in the 3,200 meters and junior Carley Giacobetti in the pole vault.

On the boys side, the Lions finished 10 points behind team champion Cathedral of Los Angeles, 66-56.

Senior Brendon See picked up his first CIF-SS shot put championship with a throw of 58 feet, 7 inches. See won the discus title at CIF-SS and CIF State last season, but finished second in the discus this season.

Senior Jake Stafford won the Division 3 high jump title with a personal-best clearance of 6 feet, 8 inches. Stafford also joined See in qualifying for Masters in the discus with a fourth-place finish.

In the 4×400-meter relay, JSerra’s team of sophomore Kian Alton, senior Shane Auci, sophomore Connor Moore and senior Trevor Garrison qualified for Masters with a seventh-place finish. Senior Josh Jornadal also qualified for Masters with a third-place long jump of 21 feet, 9.5 inches.

A handful of other local area athletes also qualified for the CIF-SS Masters Meet.

In Division 2, Dana Hills sophomore Evan Noonan won both the boys 1,600 and 3,200 meters, with junior teammate Garrett Woodruff also qualifying in both events. On the girls side, senior Allura Markow and sophomore Annie Ivarsson qualified in the girls 1,600, and sophomore Sydni Harden qualified in the pole vault.

In Division 1 boys, San Clemente junior Brett Ephraim (1,600), junior Taj Clark (800), senior Juan Chantaca (3,200) and junior Dexter Brice (pole vault) all finished fourth and qualified to Masters. Senior Griffin Schwab finished second in the high jump to qualify, and the Tritons 4×400-meter relay team of juniors Jackson Brownell, Taj Clark, Pierce Clark and Lucas Sidhu qualified for Masters.