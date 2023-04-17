It was a historic day for the JSerra track and field program on Saturday, April 15.

The Lions girls dominated their way to a second consecutive Orange County championship, and the Lions boys edged to their first county title at the Orange County Track and Field Championships at Mission Viejo High School.

JSerra became just the second program to win both the boys and girls titles at the same meet in the 60-year history of the event. Mission Viejo won both the boys and girls titles in 2016.

The JSerra girls picked up wins in four of the 16 events at the Orange County Championships and team points in 11 of the 16 events for a 42-point margin over second-place Mission Viejo. Senior thrower Siena Lambert earned a headline as the girls field athlete of the meet with a win in the discus throw and a third-place mark in shot put.

As usual, it was the Lions’ girls distance runners that set the pace for JSerra.

Brynn Garcia, a sophomore, won the 3,200 meters, and the Lions placed three runners in the top six of the 1,600 meters. Georgia Jeanneret, a junior, and freshman Kaylah Tasser finished third and fourth in the 1,600, respectively, and junior Brook O’Brien finished sixth. Tasser also finished third in the 3,200 meters, and O’Brien finished fourth in the 800 meters, just behind third-place Anastasia Snodgrass, a senior.

JSerra picked up a team win in the 4×400-meter relay, and an individual win in the 400 meters by freshman Maya Wolforde. Anna Elise Packford, a sophomore, finished third in the 400.

In pole vault, junior Charley Giacobetti tied the top mark at 11 feet, 1 inch in a second-place finish with junior Bridget Bourdon in third.

Molly Hogan, a freshman, finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 4 feet, 10 inches.

On the JSerra boys’ path to their first Orange County title, senior thrower Brendon See was once again the star.

See was named the boys field athlete of the meet with a double win in the shot put (61 feet, 1 inch) and discus (197 feet, 8 inches). Jake Stafford, a senior, finished second in the discus and fourth in the shotput.

Stafford also finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 2 inches, and senior Josh Jornadal also picked up a field silver with a second-place finish in the long jump.

JSerra picked up another team title in the boys 4×400-meter relay, and senior Trevor Garrison finished second in the individual 400 meters.