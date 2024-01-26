On January 8, 2024, South Orange County lost an amazing citizen. Kathrine “Kay” Dana Shaw passed away at the age of 102. To say that her life was well-lived is an understatement.

Her mother had instilled in her the dedication that Richard Henry Dana Jr. had done in his life by helping unfortunate sailors. She was the oldest surviving relative of Dana, the city of Dana Point’s namesake. Kay’s mother also encouraged her to become a writer like Dana, but Shaw’s life took other twists and turns.

Born in Mesa, Arizona, on April 28, 1921, Kay was raised in poverty following the untimely death of her deputy sheriff father, vowing to help her mother and siblings. She moved with her mother to California when she was young, and after the death of her mother, she was fortunate to be adopted by an uncle, Ilif Ross Dana, who not only encouraged her to study and learn but gave her a sense of faith.

In her early 20s, she decided to pursue a career in acting and started Catherine Coleman’s Charm School, an etiquette school, later going to work for Knott’s Berry Farm, where she became a publicity writer and put on plays at the Bird Cage Theatre that she leased. There, she produced and performed in plays and also did publicity for Old MacDonald’s farm, a petting zoo on the Knott’s property. It was managed by C. Fulton Shaw.

The rest, as they say, is history.

The Shaws were married in 1959. Shaw owned a ranch in San Juan Capistrano that became their home. They were involved in many business and community organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, the Fiesta Association, and the Women’s Club, as well as several religious and political organizations. In 1960, Fulton Shaw joined with four other local residents – Reginald Erickson, Henry Stewart, Carl Buckheim and Larry Buckheim – to incorporate the city of San Juan Capistrano, according to Pam Gibson’s book, Two Hundred Years in San Juan Capistrano. In 1961, the township of San Juan Capistrano became a city.

Shaw also wanted to bring business to San Juan Capistrano and came up with the idea for the non-motorized Swallows Day Parade. Kay did the publicity. She said that she worked the hardest to get marching bands into the parade, because she really liked marching bands. It also was Kay’s idea to bring in TV and motion picture cowboy stars as grand marshals to gain more publicity for the parade.

Between 1960 and 1978, all grand marshals – with the exception of Orange County Sheriff Brad Gates, Roberta Lynn, and President Richard Nixon – were cowboy stars. Some of the grand marshals included Barbara Stanwyck and Audie Murphy, Buddy Ebsen, Claude Akins, Monty Montana, Andy Devine, Jeannette Nolan, and Iron Eyes Cody. Since 1979, local prominent citizens of San Juan Capistrano have been named grand marshals.

In 1982, C. Fulton Shaw served as the parade’s grand marshal, and Kay Shaw was the honoree in 2008. Kay only agreed to become a grand marshal if the city would promote her work with prison inmates. She would go into prisons and talk and lecture to inmates about faith and how to change their direction in life, through a Bible study program called “The Narrow Way.”

“It’s in the Dana strand,” daughter Cynthia Shaw Bowers told the Orange County Register last week. “We’ve all been taught to look out for those who are less fortunate. My mother also looked out for the powerless.”

Kay Shaw was president of the San Juan Capistrano Women’s Club three times and was a founding member who served the organization for more than 60 years.

Shaw, who lived most of her life in San Juan Capistrano until moving to La Verne several years ago, was active until her death. This past November, the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society hosted Kay and her daughter at the O’Neill Museum for a meet-and-greet and book signing of her latest endeavor, a book about her life and accomplishments titled “Mover and Shaker: Remarkable Woman Making Her Mark in a Man’s World, which was co-authored with daughter Cynthia Shaw Bowers.

The book is about the travels of one woman in one century who rose from abject poverty to become a successful businesswoman, and about being a community icon. The book also emphasizes her support for the Mission Viejo, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano communities, through her own observations and opinions. (Interestingly, there are different spellings of Kathrine in the book, because Kay realized as an adult, after viewing her birth certificate, that her first name was spelled with a “K” and not a “C.”)

In a media release promoting the book, Shaw said, ‘Life is short, and relationships are what really matters.”

Kathrine “Kay” Dana Shaw always remembered the lessons from her mother and uncle and always followed her faith. San Juan Capistrano was fortunate to have had her in our community.

Editor’s note: Jan Siegel, a 33-year resident of San Juan Capistrano who now resides in the neighboring town of Rancho Mission Viejo, is an unofficial historian for the City of San Juan Capistrano.. She served on the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission for 13 years, has been a volunteer guide for the San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library’s architectural walking tour for 26 years and is currently the museum curator for the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. She was named Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2005, Volunteer of the Year in 2011 and was inducted into the city’s Wall of Recognition in 2007.