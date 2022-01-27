Kato Kaelin to Perform Stand-Up Comedy at Camino Real Playhouse

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Kato Kaelin, known to many for his role in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995, is scheduled to be one of the performers for Camino Real Playhouse’s monthly Second Stage Stand-up comedy show on Feb. 12.

“Kaelin has performed stand-up for many years now since his brush with fame in the 1990s,” a press release from the San Juan Capistrano theatrical venue said. “In addition to his stand-up performances, Kaelin has appeared in numerous films, television shows and in other media.”

Other comedians on the bill for the show include San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association President Jim Taylor, headliner Jay Hewlett, Richard Daryl Osborn, and Mike Hughes.

Graphic: Courtesy of Camino Real Playhouse

