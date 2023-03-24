Twelve-year-old Ortega Equestrian Center horse rider Cora Bro Dollar recently won first place in the Green Rider and Youth categories at the 2023 Wine Country Classic, held March 17-19 in Temecula.

Dollar won belt buckles for both divisions, Ortega Equestrian Center founder and owner Kathy Holman said. The competition will help Dollar in her efforts to win the year-end saddle for both divisions, Holman said.

The WCC is held through the West Coast Ranch Horse Association, of which Dollar was also the High Point Champion for its Best in the West award in February.