By Clara Helm

A summer filled with arts and theater ramps up as the South Coast Repertory (SCR) is set to bring the sounds of mambo and salsa to San Juan Capistrano in its production of La Havana Madrid.

The theater company is putting on the play in the picturesque and historic setting of Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Central Courtyard from July 15 to Aug. 4. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. at 26801 Old Mission Road in San Juan Capistrano.

“La Havana Madrid promises an exceptional blend of live music and personal storytelling, all harmonizing with the stunning surroundings of Mission San Juan Capistrano,” SCR’s Artistic Director David Ivers said in a media release. “The characters, songs and narratives populating Sandra Delgado’s beautiful adventure are born out of lived experiences.”

The play centers around a real-life legendary nightclub in Chicago, named La Havana Madrid, which was frequented by Latine immigrants in the 1960s. The club serves as a social center and refuge for the patrons, unfamiliar with their new environment, to dine, dance and find community.

Directed by Cheryl Lynn Bruce, the play stars the playwright of La Havana Madrid, Sandra Delgado as the nightclub’s singer/guide, as well as actors Eduardo Enrikez (Henry), Maria Jimena Gastelum (Maria), Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (Myrna), Luis Herrera (Carlos), Marlene Martinez (Maruja), Roberto Antonio Martin (Tony) and Tristan Turner (Carpacho).

A Colombian American writer, actor, singer and producer, Delgado debuted her play in 2017, which had sold-out runs at top Chicago venues Steppenwolf and Goodman Theatre. Featured in the New York Times and CNN, the playwright garnered recognition for her ability to bring to life this once-forgotten part of Latine history and culture.

In an interview with SCR, Delgado expressed that although the play takes place in her hometown of Chicago, the universal experiences of immigrants and their following generations should also resonate with California audiences.

The energy of mambo and salsa music being played live creates an immersive experience for viewers as they see the stories of Cuban, Colombian and Puerto Rican communities told with a personal lens, SCR said of of the play.

“La Havana Madrid resonates joyfully with what makes us all part of a unique American community,” Ivers said in the release.

Founded in 1964 and located in Costa Mesa, SCR has put on more than 500 productions that have ranged from classic to modern plays and musicals. It is now recognized as one of the leading professional theaters in the United States, and SCR-developed works have garnered two Pulitzer Prizes and eight Pulitzer nominations, according to the group.

“South Coast Repertory is delighted to be returning to this beautiful, historic setting for another summer of theatre under the stars,” SCR’s Managing Director Paula Tomei said in the release. “Mission San Juan Capistrano’s commitment to community, culture and presenting vibrant programming to diverse audiences makes them once again, the perfect partner to join us in this engaging and lively production.”

This is the third summer that SCR is bringing an outside production to the Mission’s Central Courtyard. The staff of the Mission expressed that this event will be an opportunity for those who attend to explore new experiences and uniquely experience award-winning theater.

This year’s production fits well in the setting of the Mission, which is filled with Native American, Spanish, Mexican and European heritage and history, noted Mission San Juan Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence-Adams.

“La Havana Madrid is the perfect production to be set within the aged corridors and architecture of old Mission San Juan Capistrano,” Lawrence-Adams said in the release. “South Coast Repertory’s masterful stage—designed to appear like the Mission itself—is an artful illusion that is just so fun to see. Audiences will be awed by the overall effect of the setting and (the) production caliber.”

This summer, the event will, for the first time, sell tables right next to the stage for $500. Not only do the tables offer a great view of the play, SCR said, they will come with light refreshments.

For those wishing to see the play in less expensive seats, the prices of reserved spots range from $35 to $50 and lawn seating is available for $20 to $35.

Single tickets may be purchased either online at scr.org or by phone at 714.708.5555. More information is available at scr.org.