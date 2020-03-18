Lake Forest Man Arrested on Suspicions of Child Molestation

Staff report

A Lake Forest man who worked as a musician for the Archdiocese Orange County since 2006 at various locations, including Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony child molestation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) said.

Michael Medeiros, 34, is suspected of committing multiple lewd acts on an underage girl beginning in 2018.

“Due to Medeiros having continued access and contact with children over the past 14 years, investigators believe there may additional victims,” OCSD said. “Medeiros was known to the victim who was under the age of 14 when the molestation occurred.”

Medeiros was reportedly terminated from Archdiocese Orange County in February 2020 after the church was notified about the allegations. He also worked at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Ladera Ranch, San Francisco Solano Catholic Church Rancho Santa Margarita and Kid Row Rehearsals in Los Angeles. Additionally, Medeiros attended ministry retreats for Santa Margarita Catholic High School and Junipero Serra High School in San Juan Capistrano and gave private lessons.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Special Victims Detail at 714.647.7419 or can make an anonymous report through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.