When I got the job offer in late 2018 to report down here in South Orange County, I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I assumed I’d be reporting on small quiet towns with laid-back, beach-city vibes. I thought I’d struggle to find stories to write about on the daily.

But to put it as one of my favorite sitcom characters would: Could I have been any more wrong?

For the past five years, I’ve covered a myriad of issues. There were controversial development proposals, natural disasters, contentious elections, devastating deaths of impactful community figures (RIP, Fred Swegles), passionate protests, legal battles, a pandemic and, of course, cantankerous councilmembers.

From the late-night meetings where residents fervently expressed their feelings to the early-morning coffee chats on Fridays—where more residents aired their thoughts—these not-so-quiet towns certainly kept me busy, to say the least.

But what’s arguably most important is that they perfectly encapsulated how much people care about their surrounding environment and the communities in which they’ve chosen to plant their roots.

I got to report on fun, family-friendly events where people’s faces lit up for the chance to have their quotes or photo appear in their local newspaper. I was able to capture the joy in the faces of high school graduates, their whole future in front of them, as they accepted their diplomas.

I witnessed the unwavering determination and grit of athletes competing in the Ocean Festival; hiked with locals who just wanted to learn more about their area’s natural habitats; and listened to children anxiously describe their innovation to help disabled people.

There’s so much more I’m sure I’m completely forgetting—it’s been five years, after all—but I’m certain I’ll later recall more of these powerful and impactful moments that have helped shape me to become a better reporter, photographer and editor.

As some of you have already heard, or have simply surmised just by reading this far into my letter, this is my last month at Picket Fence Media. After the New Year, I’ll be relocating back to my old stomping grounds of Phoenix, where I’ll report for The Arizona Republic.

I’m truly going to miss these towns that I’ve called home for half a decade. I’ll miss the quick walks to the beach, the after-hours beers with the staff at our favorite billiards bar, the always immaculate weather and, most of all, the friendly faces of those who greeted me warmly.

While there’s more I wish I could’ve accomplished during my tenure, I’m proud of the work I produced or had a hand in producing. I, along with my incredibly hard-working staff over the years, earned major accomplishments and awards, highlighting our commitment to quality journalism.

As an editor, I’m only successful because of my reporters’ talents and the skills that they brought to the newsroom. I’m eternally grateful for my co-workers, both past and present, with whom I had the privilege of working. They challenged and made me better along the way.

I also want to thank Norb and Alyssa Garrett, PFM’s former publishers, for giving me this opportunity to report in South County and entrusting me with running the newsroom. They recognized the importance of an informed community and built a reputable media company that has served these towns for more than 15 years now.

While I didn’t get to spend a lot of time under the current ownership, I’m hopeful that Times Media Group will build on what we’ve accomplished, taking the San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times, and The Capistrano Dispatch to new heights.

There are more people who deserve my gratitude and more anecdotes I’d love to share, but as I continue looking back at these fond memories, I recognize that life has only given us one direction, and that’s forward.

So, with a tear in my eye and a lump in my throat, all that’s really left to say is farewell and thank you for letting me call this area home.