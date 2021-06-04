Letter From the Editor: Welcome Kolette, Our New Social Media Coordinator

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Lillian Boyd, PFM Senior Editor

In alignment with San Clemente Times’ commitment to bringing the community “Local news you can use,” we welcome our recently hired social media coordinator, Kolette Morehead. In an effort to make our local coverage more accessible on digital platforms, Morehead has joined our team to help amplify the stories that make our city great.

Morehead, an Oceanside resident, grew up in Carlsbad and graduated from Carlsbad High School. Throughout her four years there, she was part of Carlsbad High School Television (CHSTV)—the student broadcast program—as well as the water polo, swim and surf teams.

“My cousins taught me to surf around age 10 at T-Street,” Morehead said. “Now, San Onofre is one of my favorite surf spots.”

Inspired by her nickname “Koko,” Morehead launched her podcast and brand “Hot Koko” about a year and half ago when searching for a creative outlet after high school.

Kolette Morehead joined Picket Fence Media’s news team this month as the new digital coordinator for all three newspapers.

“From there, I’d interview people who I thought had fascinating experiences or could empower listeners,” Morehead said. “It took off from there.”

She even glassed and shaped her own bubblegum pink surfboard with her Hot Koko logo. As someone who has cultivated a significant following on TikTok and Instagram for her Hot Koko brand, Morehead plans to implement her methods of social network engagement to expand Picket Fence Media’s social media presence.

“I’m looking forward to expanding our social media, incorporating more video and integrating what I’ve learned from Hot Koko and growing the Picket Fence Media brand,” Morehead said.

Morehead just wrapped up her last semester at Mira Costa Community College after earning two associate degrees, one in communications and the other in social sciences/liberal arts, within the span of just a year and a half.

“Now, I just plan to hit the ground running and focus taking our social media and websites to the next level,” Morehead said.

On behalf of Picket Fence Media, we welcome you, Kolette, to our five communities of Dana Point, San Clemente, Capistrano Beach, Rancho Mission Viejo and San Juan Capistrano. We look forward to having you on board and growing with you!

