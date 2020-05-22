Letter to the Editor: A Comment to Joanna Clark’s May 8 Letter to Editor

Judith “JJ” Anderson, San Juan Capistrano

As another supporter of forward action based on the lessons we are learning from this current pandemic, working on solutions with other global leaders in cleaner energy standards as climate crisis-aware citizens is unquestionable. A third potentially catastrophic event we as Americans also face, in regard to Ms. Clark’s opening sentence of the two major ones being climate and COVID-19, is our upcoming election within a DIS-UNITED STATES. During such historical times, we need science-based leadership, tracking, and testing without delay or distraction.

Habitual partisan posturing and gaslighting hurts us all. I prefer to hear the epidemiologists, scientists, biologists, and health care professionals be handed the podium with their insights and facts, rather than a President who points to his head with an index finger as a gesture of “I know it all.” Deceptively, while using the State of the Union address earlier this year to announce our joining the One Trillion Tree Project, he made no mention of climate change or crisis. Instead, he is reversing environmental rules and regulations. Many of these laws took years, even decades, to accomplish. According to the New York Times’ Climate Forward newsletter published on May 13, staff has tracked 64 rollbacks at last count, with 34 more in the queue. An insightful quote is from a previous President about action, intention, and doing the right thing for our climate, pandemic, and political standoff: “If the world’s gonna get better, it’s gonna be up to you.”