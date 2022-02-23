Letter to the Editor: A Response to Kenneth Deck

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

HOWARD HART, San Juan Capistrano Mayor Pro Tem

Recently, a fellow resident penned a letter to the editor of The Capistrano Dispatch attacking Dr. Michelle Hure. To be clear, I condemn both the tone and the substance of that letter. To the best of my knowledge, I have never met the author of that letter, and it was assuredly written without any prior coordination or even knowledge of mine.



Dr. Hure vehemently disagrees with my vote on the In-N-Out project, and our back-and-forth comments have been spirited, to say the least. I’ll freely admit that I could have used a more muted tone at times. However, our disagreement about this single issue does not change the fact that I take her views seriously on this issue, I value her advice on many other issues, I respect her acumen as a doctor, and I greatly value her as a friend and neighbor.



We are very fortunate to live in this amazing city. We all care about it deeply. As we move forward, I hope we can express our occasional disagreements in the spirit of neighborliness. I pledge to do my part.

