Letter to the Editor: ADA Complaint Parking

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

DIANE SAUNDERS, San Juan Capistrano

On Monday, November 8, 2021, I notified the City of San Juan Capistrano that their ordinance which covers parking spaces for people with disabilities may not be in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), in that people who have mobility-equipped (chairlift or ramp) vans may not be able to find open van-accessible parking spaces in the city. This is because people who are disabled but do not drive a mobility-equipped vehicle are parking in the van-accessible spaces. This prohibits people who do drive mobility-equipped vans from gaining access to such parking, as required by the ADA. There also must be one van-accessible space for every 6 non-van or car parking space that is signed as disabled parking. (2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design)

The width of the parking space must be at least 132 inches for the van-accessible space, with at least a 60-inch access aisle on the passenger side of the vehicle. Car access spaces must be at least 90 inches wide next to the access aisle for the van-accessible space or another car-accessible space. The width for the van-accessible space is designed such that a lift or ramp can be extended out from the side of the vehicle to allow egress of the disabled person. Vans cannot park in car-accessible spaces, because there is not enough room for the ramp or lift to extend.

I hope the city will recognize this deficiency in their ordinance and fix it.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

