Letter to the Editor: BILY Meetings

GINA SISCA HAZLETT, Executive Director of BILY

On behalf of Because I Love You (BILY SC), I want to thank our local papers: SC Times, The Capistrano Dispatch and the Dana Point Times, for their support by profiling our nonprofit each week in the Community Meetings section.

Our mission is to provide a free Parent Support Group offering a safe, confidential place for parents to receive guidance and strategies for families in crisis as a result of children, teenage or adult, making unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Parents meet weekly (via Zoom at this time) to gain the tools needed to regain control of their home, establish family structure and find the strength to develop new, cooperative family relationships.

A recent example of the impact you have made for our program was shared by a newcomer parent. In a recent visit to San Clemente, she happened to pick up a copy of the SC Times. It was as if a prayer was answered for her when she came across the ad for BILY.

She joined our group and already feels hopeful and optimistic about the potential changes that can happen in her home. This is only one of many stories of those who found us as a result of you providing a public face to help us better serve our community’s needs.

Sustaining a nonprofit is not an easy task, and to achieve success, you need a network of support, including what publications like yours can offer us.

With your help, we consider you part of the solution to help serve our communities’ needs. We thank you for showing commitment to BILY and recognizing our efforts to achieve the greatest positive impact for families in our community.

