Letter to the Editor: Cheap Shot

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

RICHARD TOON, United States Navy 4-Year Service, San Juan Capistrano

So, the San Juan Capistrano city councilmembers are non-partisan. Well, City Councilmember Howard Hart is the exception. In his recent Letter to the Editor, Hart targeted 74th District Assembly candidate Chris Duncan for his “very telling ballot description.” Duncan listed himself as “councilmember/USMC liaison.”

Hart, a retired Captain, United States Navy, took exception to Duncan’s use of his label “USMC liaison.” As a former sailor in the United States Navy, I consider Hart’s opinion to be a gross overreaction.

For a moment, let’s examine the record of Hart’s favorite, Laurie Davies. Despite what I consider very “vanilla” campaign literature, she is a MAGA Republican and an election denier. I do not think she represents the opinions of the majority of voters in the 74th Assembly District.

Stick to city business, Howard.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

