Letter to the Editor: Do the Green Thing

MARY BRESKIN and JUDITH ANDERSON, San Juan Capistrano

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, we can all commit to honor our planet by taking steps to limit our purchase of single-use plastic. Our toxic love story with single-use plastic is choking the Earth, but we can each take action and effect a positive change.

Here are some things we can do:

• Carry a refillable water bottle.

• Buy products with less or no packaging.

• Buy soaps in bar form instead of plastic bottles.

• Buy produce loose or bring your own reusable bag.

• Purchase food such as pasta, rice, nuts and cereal from bulk bins and fill in a reusable bag or container.

• Bring reusable grocery sacks when grocery shopping.

• Bring your own reusable bags for all types of shopping.

• Buy products in boxes instead of bottles

• Make fresh squeezed juice or eat fruit instead of buying juice in plastic bottles.

• Opt for fresh fruits and veggies instead of products that come in single-serving cups.

• Pack your lunch in reusable containers and bags.

• Eliminate your use of plastic straws.

• Pack your own toiletries when travelling instead of using the small plastic bottles in hotel rooms.

• Bring your own containers for take-out or leftovers since many restaurants use Styrofoam.

As residents of Orange County with the bounty of citrus trees, our “fresh is best” option of juicing our own nutritious resource is the healthy, green way to respect Mother Earth.

Editor’s note: Breskin and Anderson are members of the South Orange County Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby.