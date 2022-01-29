Letter to the Editor: Get Vaxxed

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

RUTH A. CLARK, Capistrano Beach

We got rid of small pox, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, mumps, measles, polio, influenza, shingles, pneumonia, and some others, because—in my 90 years on this Earth—we rushed out and got vaccinated. We stood in long lines for the polio vaccine. We have a long history of successful vaccines.

So why is COVID such a problem? Why has it become so political and religious instead of using our brains?

If everyone would rush out to be vaxxed, we could be rid of COVID also. We should fear COVID-19 and its variants, not science.

Don’t be misled by lies and misinformation. Save lives … your own and your loved ones, and get vaxxed. It’s free.

Featured photo: Gustavo Fring/Pexels

