Letter to the Editor: In-N-Out Approval by City Council

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

EARL PORTER, San Juan Capistrano

I was extremely dismayed by our City Council’s recent approval of the proposal for In-N-Out on Del Obispo St. I have lived in this city since 1975 and while not always agreeing with decisions of the Council this is, in my opinion, by far the most concerning issue in terms of benefit for the community as a whole!

In spite of significant community opposition, as well as recommendations against this proposal from the Planning Commission, Cultural Heritage Commission and Design Review Committee the current City Council, by split vote, decided to move forward with this project.

How can these three councilmembers ignore the already large negative traffic congestion at various hours of the day? If anyone truly believes traffic congestion is not a real issue here then they haven’t travelled on Del Obispo Street at the peak hours, regardless of direction.

To say “traffic was already an issue before this project and is a problem they can’t fix” is irresponsible and only exacerbates the problem. There are already two In-N-Out locations within a short drive from the center of town. Why is there a need for a third?

The biggest question in my mind is whose interests are being served by this approval: the community as a whole, or individual members of the council or the City coffers?

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

