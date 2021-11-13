Letter to the Editor: In Response to Protests Against the Student Vaccine Mandate

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
WILLIAM HAGEN
While your cause is noble, your energy is misplaced. Get the vaccine and stay healthy. Dying by suffocating to death in your own body fluids is not a good way to die. Take your fight for freedom to something else and get vaccinated and stay alive and use your voice while you still can.
