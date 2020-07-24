Letter to the Editor: In Response to Siegel’s Editorial Column

BRONWYN SEWARD, San Juan Capistrano

I am deeply confused and concerned that the editorial column entitled “Malice Toward None” by Jan Siegel was printed in The Capistrano Dispatch.

Ms. Siegel is rallying against the removal of a statue of Fr. Junipero Serra within Mission San Juan Capistrano. The Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano itself moved the statue “out of precaution.” This piece is based on false presumptions—namely protesters removed Serra’s statue. She is sharing misinformation, not opinion. Clarification needs to be made in print regarding this falsehood printed by The Capistrano Dispatch.

Ms. Siegel goes a step further and compares the “Black Lives Matter” movement and its protesters to Nazis and the Taliban. Even though the BLM movement itself is never named, the comparisons are stated explicitly. This piece contains numerous defamatory statements. Again, this goes a step beyond opinion. A retraction and public apology is needed.

“Malice toward none” is an admirable phrase and goal; one that we should all be striving towards during this difficult time. Instead of encouraging such an aim, Ms. Siegel incites hate and malice towards those with whom she disagrees. By printing such a piece, The Capistrano Dispatch is doing a disservice to our community, to our nation, and to democracy itself.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.