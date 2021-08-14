Letter to the Editor: Mounding Trash Is a Concern

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

ELOISA SAN MIGUEL, San Juan Capistrano

The mounding trash on the Park and Ride on the corner of Rancho Viejo and Junipero Serra is a big concern. Miscellaneous trash of rotten food, cans of soda, and other unsavory items are thrown all over the parking lot. I believe that there is a truck that picks and cleans up the place, but the next day, trash is piled up all over again. It seems like we are becoming a Third World city with this mess. Is there a way that a big sign of “NO TRASH AND FINE IMPOSED” be put up in that area?

