Letter to the Editor: No to In-N-Out on Del Obispo

RUTH A. CLARK, Capistrano Beach

I agree with Larry North and Marilyn Witt. Besides the traffic problems, we have enough fast food in that location.

Marie Callender’s has a very attractive building, and we need more of this type of restaurant there. I happen to like Marie Callender’s. It could stand a few upgrades to be more competitive with some of our other marvelous restaurants. Plus, their pies are great. Maybe more local support would help. My household shops locally.

We have great shops . . . DeNault’s, Vons, Asian and Mexican restaurants and groceries, Cedar Creek, Trevor’s at the Tracks, Bad to the Bone and Heritage Barbecue, Sundried Tomato, and more. We don’t need to go to Dana Point or Ocean Ranch.

How about an In-N-Out on the east side of the freeway? There are no drive-through restaurants over there, and I would like one, now and then. For instance, at the corner of La Novia and San Juan Creek Road. Plus, many other sites.

