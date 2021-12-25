Letter to the Editor: Not Pleased with the Proposed New City Seal

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

JEROME PIERCE JR., San Juan Capistrano

My wife Irene and I have been proud residents of San Juan Capistrano for the past 22 years.

We understand, though don’t necessarily agree with, the modern concerns about legacy images relating to our city’s origin. Thus, the removal of Junipero Serra from the official city seal was probably inevitable based on present sensibilities.

But the new seal, really? Who was responsible for its design? Block lettering, no color, no artistry, no imagination; its design has all the charm of a men’s room sign in a bus station.

City leaders, please show some civic pride. Redesign the seal to reflect the beauty and sophistication of our historical city. Let it be a source of pride, rather than an embarrassment for all our citizens.

Editor’s note: The featured image shows the proposed new city seal, as introduced by Councilmembers Troy Bourne and Sergio Farias. Graphic courtesy of the City of San Juan Capistrano.

