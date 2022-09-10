Letter to the Editor: Parking in SJC

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

BILL STEWART, San Juan Capistrano

Claudette Poole’s recent letter published in The Dispatch pointing out the parking problems in our town should be a wake-up call for all residents of San Juan Capistrano. She is not a resident. We have lived in San Juan Capistrano since I left the Air Force in 1976. Going to town for dinner, shopping or just to walk around was a regular happening. Now, we don’t do that. We all know the problem. Parking is too difficult to make it worthwhile. My wife used to meet her friends in town for lunch. Now, they go to Cheesecake Factory or Sol Agave. Town seems to be for those who arrive by train or tour bus or are willing to walk from remote parking.

Our City Council represents the residents of the town. I have yet to hear any plans to solve the parking and traffic problems that have developed over the last few years. We voted for these City Council members to represent us. What is the plan to return our town to the residents?

I think for the short term, until the problem is fixed, there should be parking spaces reserved for residents. The city should issue parking permits to all residents of San Juan Capistrano for use of those parking spaces and for parking in town without charge.

Editor’s note: This letter was also sent to the City Council.

