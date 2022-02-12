Letter to the Editor: Reaction to Historic Tree Being Cut Down

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CATHY PECHSTEDT, San Juan Capistrano

It stood for over 200 years.

Our First Nations ancestors probably counciled beneath its’ ample shade.

In those days it was visible from far away – a natural place to meet.

A tree who witnessed the joys of children at play,

The shy meetings of those in love,

The clandestine parlay of bandits…

It was saved from destruction early in the 20th century by a mayor who had the freeway ramps and streets go around it. What audacity!

It withstood mighty windstorms and droughts – lengthy and agonizing.

Yet it stood – massive and growing. A giant in a land of few trees of any kind.

For all that – the shedding of a limb at the wrong time, for the wrong reason spells disaster.

The all-knowing-check-cashing arborist who knows all, sees all, mandates all.

For the tree trying to maintain its’ life and balance there could be no quarter.

The assumption that anything of that great an age is defective, ailing… dangerous.

In the interest of “reducing exposure” and “cost effectiveness” the 200-year old tree was given a capital sentence.

No time given for remembrance – no services of any kind.

A sentinel for over 200 years – burned at the altar of progress.

