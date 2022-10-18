Letter to the Editor: Reponse to Letter Regarding Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

LARRY KRAMER, San Juan Capistrano

I write in response to the letter published recently by The Capistrano Dispatch on the ballot designation of San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan, who is running for State Assembly in our new 74th Assembly District. I am a retired United States naval submarine captain, a former San Juan Capistrano mayor and an independent voter. Also, as a submarine base commander I had over 100 United States Marines working for me guarding our country’s nuclear arsenal. The attack on Chris Duncan was not warranted.

Chris is a father of three school-aged children, a former Homeland Security attorney and federal prosecutor and San Clemente’s appointed U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) liaison. In his role as USMC liaison, Chris spends substantial time each week coordinating the city’s assistance programs to U.S. Marines and their families, USMC events at San Clemente’s Park Semper Fi and outreach to USMC command personnel. He has pledged to propose legislation in his first term in the State Assembly that will offer well-deserved college tuition assistance to dependents of active service members. As a veteran and former U.S. Navy Base Commander who personally supervised U.S. Marines, I believe we should celebrate local elected officials like Chris Duncan who work to benefit the military community, especially those with a long record of public service in law enforcement like Chris Duncan.

Chris Duncan has shown a willingness and a capacity to bring us together to get things done to improve our quality of life, protect our culture and open space and keep us safe. I urge voters to look at Chris Duncan’s outstanding record and vote for him for the 74th Assembly District.

