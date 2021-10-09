Letter to the Editor: Riding Park Management

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

GAIL FAYAD, San Juan Capistrano

I strongly urge the city to support the Ridland Group as management for the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. Tried and true equestrians who know and will protect the history and roots of this town. A group who appreciates, treasures and will safeguard the open space that the riding park offers. Open space that is so conducive to equestrian use and a chance for non-equestrians to enjoy what little is left of open space in this town.

We all used to marvel at the 360-degree view of hills from the riding park. Now, at least half of those views are riddled with buildings. Please do not destroy the park with buildings, an amphitheater, or anything else.

Don’t be fooled by offers to kowtow to English and Western riders with more events. As I’ve said before, we haven’t even tapped half the uses of the park. Between the Ridland Company, the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition and all the local equestrians, we can come up with tons of great ideas without the construction of buildings on the property.

Remember: where one building goes, many will follow!

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

