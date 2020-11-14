Letter to the Editor: SJC In-N-Out

KAREN KIERNAN, San Juan Capistrano

Three of the five members of our SJC City Council have approved a discretionary use permit review (and through that, a traffic study) of the proposed use for an In-N-Out on Del Obispo St.

What!?! On Del Obispo?!?

We already have an In-N-Out just five minutes north. Why do we need another one, and why in the world would it be put on Del Obispo Street? Let’s see a show of hands; anybody have a hard time driving through town on Del Obispo St. already?

What about HTC Park? An In-N-Out will negatively affect everything taking place at HTC; the VERY long line of cars with excessive emissions and noise, ordering, etc. The idea of such a busy drive-thru in the heart of our little town is ridiculous and heartbreaking, to say the least.

Residents of San Juan, make your voices heard! NO on In-N-Out!