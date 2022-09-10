Letter to the Editor: Small-Town Vibes

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CAROL CHESTEK, San Juan Capistrano

I have been a resident of San Juan Capistrano since 1980. Yes, that is a very long time, and, yes, I have seen many changes. Some I enjoy and some I don’t like, but I realize you can’t please everyone all the time.

I was motivated to write this letter because of the comments made by a candidate for City Council for District 3. I am not in District 3, but if elected, he will serve as a councilmember making decisions for the entire city, so his opinions are important to me.

Specifically, I take issue with his comments regarding “keeping small-town vibes,” “ensuring responsible development,” and “keep(ing) Los Rios Street, Los Rios Street.”

The Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano is a beautiful hotel that any city should be proud of, but in my opinion, it doesn’t exude “small-time vibes.”

As to “ensuring responsible development,” I would like to point out that currently the Planning (Commission) has 17 major developments in various stages of approval. One is a four-story parking structure and a two-story building where the Playhouse now sits. I can’t think of anything that would take away more from the charm of Mission San Juan Capistrano, Cedar Creek Inn and the Inn at the Mission hotel than a four-story parking structure.

Additionally, I think it is going to be very difficult to “keep Los Rios Street, Los Rios Street” with the construction of the River Street Marketplace.

This town is being developed into a major tourist destination. Be it the right decision or not, let’s be honest and accept the fact that the ship has sailed for keeping San Juan Capistrano a small town.

