Letter to the Editor: The Farm

R.A. CLARK, San Juan Capistrano

I’m concerned about the newest housing plan, called “The Farm,” and the walls they want to erect. Gated communities are divisive, undemocratic and, in many instances, racist. We have too many of these walled cities in San Juan Capistrano and the surrounding areas, as it is. Elitists may think that by walling themselves off from the rest of the unwashed minions that they are safer, but statistics don’t bear this out. Gated communities are no safer than non-gated neighborhoods. Walled communities provide a false sense of security and safety, and can endanger life when emergency vehicles are delayed by locked gates. They can also pose a challenge to delivery drivers, friends or other visitors. I hope that the councilmembers will strike the gates from the plan or vote no on the project.