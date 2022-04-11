Letter to the Editor: To Honorable Mayor Reeves, Members of the City Council, City Staff and Esteemed Residents of the City of San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

BRANDON LOWERY, San Clemente

My name is Brandon Lowery, and I have the privilege of being the CEO of USA Surfing, which led USA Surfing to the sport’s Olympic debut, where Carissa Moore won surfing’s first Olympic gold medal.

Upon her historic gold medal win, USA Surfing’s Carissa Moore said, “It’s a dream come true. Winning a gold medal for the United States and Hawaii, the birthplace of surfing means everything. Just to see Duke Kahanamoku’s dream of having surfing in the Olympics come true 101 years later is just so special.”

We understand the City Council is seeking proposals for the Northwest Open Space that would benefit the residents of San Juan Capistrano with a proposed community aquatic center and world class wave pool located on the Northwest Open Space Project, as proposed by Pacifico Development. We would seek to make this location a USA Surfing High Performance training center. USA Surfing applauds the leadership, collaboration and planning behind this project and is excited about its potential to elevate the performances of American surf talent. South Orange County is a prime location due to the premier surf breaks, high number of talented professional surfers in this area, and proximity to the LA 2028 Games.

USA Surfing currently uses wave pools to train athletes and believes wave pools will be instrumental in the growth and future of surfing. USA Surfing has found training in a wave pool can drastically accelerate a surfer’s progression, particularly for aerial maneuvers. In a matter of a few hours in a wave pool, we have seen growth that would traditionally take months. There are over 100 wave pools in the planning phases around the world. This is a unique opportunity for San Juan Capistrano to have a world-class surf training center that would attract visitors from all over the world.

Community Involvement: With the LA 2028 Games on the horizon, USA Surfing would hope to use the pool and hold training programs for up-and-coming youth in the community. The US National Surf Team has a Junior National Team as well, which would be engaged in supporting and scouting future Olympic athletes in the community.

In closing, we hope the City Council approves this project. Like the US Olympic equestrian coach Robert Ridland, who recently brought Olympic medals to San Juan Capistrano, USA Surfing would like to have a long-term relationship with the City of San Juan Capistrano residents and community and support your efforts to bring surfing gold to your community. We envision a great future in this city, which has many connections to surf history and its rich heritage.

