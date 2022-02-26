Letter to the Editor: Vote Against the Councilmembers Who Voted for In-N-Out

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

LAURIE ALLEN, San Juan Capistrano

I am a firm supporter of good development in San Juan Capistrano and embrace our position as a tourist destination, because it makes for a lively downtown with bustling shops and restaurants. I also believe that government shouldn’t dictate carte blanche what businesses and landowners can do. However, we do have guidelines and regulations to balance development with negative impact on things like traffic and city design. Clearly, the majority of residents feel that those negative impacts far outweigh the benefits of an In-N-Out burger at this specific site. And, just as clearly, three of our councilmembers chose to fully ignore the citizens they represent (as well as the citizens on the Planning Commission and Design Review and Cultural Heritage committees who all voted NO). Please remember this when you vote again—and vote AGAINST councilmembers Bourne, Farias and Hart. Remember those names and choose someone who truly represents you.

