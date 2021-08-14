Letter to the Editor: When Will Americans Stop Whining About COVID?

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

ROGER BÜTOW, Laguna Beach

Trump said that during his Presidency, we’d win so much that we’d get tired of it.

Well, I’m getting tired of all of the selfish contempt about COVID’s necessary restrictions: We’re officially a “Nation of Whiners.”

My parents (dad born in 1907, mom in 1922) didn’t brag, but they were “The Greatest Generation,“ as Tom Brokaw wrote in his seminal 1998 book.

Dad left medical school in Hamburg circa 1930, when he saw the advent of National Socialism (Nazism). He was a stowaway on his uncle’s ship, entered the USA illegally, literally jumped ship in LA Harbor. Proudly born of Prussian nobility, he struggled for many years upon arriving during the Depression, without legal citizenship.

Mom’s mother died giving birth, her father dumped her on her aunt’s doorstep in LA, and he was never seen or heard from again.

They sacrificed for the common good, including nation and family, endured tough times, did without, as all Americans did for many years, post-Depression and during WWII.

Six kids, all raised on the wages of my tugboat captain father.

Eventually divorced, mom went back to waiting tables to supplement her alimony and child support.

Today, baby boomers my age sit around, cry and whimper about a few years of inconvenience, curtailed activities.

Boo-hoo.

It’s embarrassing.

