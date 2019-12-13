Letter to the Editor: Where Is the Mission?

By Gail Fayad, San Juan Capistrano

I originally wrote this almost two years ago. And even though I know it is water under the bridge, I would, however, still like to address the slow, painful unraveling of the historic ambience and history of this town over the years. The changing, as most have noted, of the General Plan to meet the projects rather than forcing the projects to adhere to the General Plan.

I shudder at the thought of someday tourists coming up to us and asking, “Where’s the Mission?” And we will have to answer, “On the other side of that big building, next to the huge hotel complex.” Or, “Where’s Los Rios?” And we will have to answer, “Across the railroad tracks next to that big strip mall over there.”

We should never lose sight, either figuratively speaking or literally speaking, of the Mission or of Los Rios. They are our claim to historic fame! They are the reason tourists come here, if only briefly, to be engulfed in history and to take a trip back to yesteryear! They will not leave this town complaining there were no big hotel complexes in town or no strip mall next to the historic neighborhood. Quite the contrary, I am sure they would deem those complexes to be very inappropriate. Think Fess Parker Inn, Los Olivos, California. Small, quaint, intimate, and most importantly, appropriate!

Had the developers who designed these projects been taking an architectural design class and were asked to design a hotel for a very historic four-block city center, and they turned in the complex being built now, or a strip mall next to a noted historic neighborhood, they would have been sent back to the drawing board to design something more appropriate or told to find a new profession, which, by the way, is what those who approved these projects should have said—and they are equally to blame.

Remember, developers are here to make money. Most have no affinity with and no love of this town. And even if they were to have stakes in this town, they often have no respect for the history and spirit of San Juan. If they did, they would never design big hotel complexes and two-story structures anywhere in town, let alone surrounding the Mission or Los Rios. They are albatrosses that do not fit in San Juan. They are a disgrace to the Mission, to this town, to the Native Americans on whose backs the Mission was built, and to the early inhabitants of Los Rios. Developers are going to finish their projects, take their money and go on to either enhance (because sometimes they do) or destroy another town. Leaving all of us behind to answer the questions, “Where is Los Rios?” “Where is the Mission?”