Levin Names Ecology Center Director as Constituent of the Month

By Zara Flores

U.S Congressman Mike Levin (D-CA) recently announced that Evan Marks, executive director of The Ecology Center, is the Constituent of the Month for May.

“Each month, it’s my pleasure to recognize residents of the 49th District who have gone above and beyond to make our community stronger, and Evans has done just that,” Levin said.

Marks is the founder of The Ecology Center, where he and his team transformed a vacant lot into an educational and resourceful space for the community, Levin noted. The Center has a farm and an artisan goods store, as well as lectures and workshops to bring the community together and provide knowledge about the ecosystem.

“Evan’s work is imperative as we confront the dangerous impact that climate change is having on our planet,” Rep. Levin said, adding that Evans and the Center inspire the community to “take action at the local level that will help protect our planet for future generations.”