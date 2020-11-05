Levin Wins Reelection in Congressional Race

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mike Levin has declared victory in the 49th Congressional District, based on early election results.

Levin had received 54.7% (170,925) of districtwide votes, according to results from the California Secretary of State available Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, with all 487 precincts partially reporting. Republican challenger Brian Maryott had received 45.3% (141,569) of the votes.

The district covers portions of Orange and San Diego counties. As in the primary election, Levin fared better in San Diego County, while Maryott came out ahead in Orange County.

In San Diego County, Levin received 58.4% (131,413) of the votes, compared to Maryott’s 41.6% (93,433). In Orange County, Maryott received 54.9% (48,136) of the votes, compared to Levin’s 45.1% (39,512).

During a virtual election night party video posted to social media on Tuesday as early results came in, Levin thanked his campaign team and supporters. Levin wished Maryott and his family the best, saying the two are friends.

“I know we’re going to move forward with a bold agenda, just as we have for the last two years, that meets the challenges we face,” Levin said. “We’re going to crush COVID-19. We’re going to rebuild an economy that is designed to support the working people of this country.”

There will be a focus on clean energy jobs, science-based policy, affordable health care and veteran care, Levin said.

Levin and Maryott both live in San Juan Capistrano.