Lien Sale Vessel and or Trailer

The following vessel and/or trailer will be sold at public sale on 7/27/2021 at 10:00am 110 EAST 16th Street Costa Mesa CA 92627 at 10:00AM 1991 YAMAH 0739NE CA YAMA2020C191 1993 ZIEMN 1EJ1243 CA 1ZCS14019PW263347 1994 BOMBA 5345NP CA ZZN75730C494
