Professional pickleball returns to San Clemente with back-to-back championship events over a six-day stretch at Life Time Rancho San Clemente.

After wildly successful weekends for both the individual-based PPA Tour’s Orange Country Cup and team-based Major League Pickleball Season 1 Finals at Life Time in June, both pro circuits will again be awarding championships at the San Clemente venue.

From Thursday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec. 3, the CIBC PPA Tour Finals will be contested with morning sessions beginning at 10 a.m., broadcast by PBTV, and afternoon sessions beginning at 2 p.m., broadcast on PBTV and Tennis Channel.

Sunday’s championship matches will begin at 4 p.m. and broadcast by Fox Sports 1.

For information and tickets for the PPA Tour Finals, go to ppatour.com/tournament/the-finals. Parking will be off-site at the Outlets at San Clemente, with shuttle service to Life Time.

Major League Pickleball returns to hold its second championship event in San Clemente this season with the Season 2 Playoffs on Monday, Dec. 4, and Tuesday, Dec. 5.

To continue its integration with the PPA Tour and ensure success for both leagues moving forward, Major League Pickleball adjusted its Season 2 schedule to follow up the PPA Finals. MLP was originally scheduled to play the following weekend. The large majority of players compete in both circuits.

On Monday, the Challenger Level matches begin at 8 a.m., with the St. Louis Shock taking on the California BLQK Bears, and Premier Level matches begin at 10 a.m., with D.C. Pickleball team locking horns with the Orlando Squeeze, followed by the Chicago Slice matching up with Miami Pickleball Club.

On Tuesday, the Challenger Level winner will take on the SoCal Hard Eights at 9:30 a.m. for the Season Two title, and the Premier Level winners will play for their MLP championship at noon.

All Premier Level matches will be broadcast on ESPN2 and Tennis Channel.

For information and tickets for the MLP Season 2 Playoffs, go to majorleaguepickleball.net/events/2023_playoffs.