Live Music Returns to The Coach House

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

After more than a year of having to close their doors to public in-person live music, the show is back on at one of San Juan Capistrano’s most popular music venues.

Musical performances return to The Coach House this weekend—Karly Moreno on Friday, April 9, and Jason Feddy on Saturday, April 10, to be exact.

Indoor concerts and other indoor events with limitations were given the green light to finally resume in California starting this month, as long as an area is not in the purple “widespread” risk tier of the state’s COVID-19 metric monitoring system, which variously prohibits or allows certain activities depending on the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in a county.

Orange County is currently in the orange “moderate” risk tier, with cases continuing to plummet and vaccinations increasing. Besides some livestreamed shows that were not open to in-person audiences, The Coach House has not had any concerts or events throughout the pandemic.

“I figure it’s time they let us open,” owner Gary Folgner said.

This weekend’s performances are being called Dinner and Drink Service nights, and The Coach House is officially operating as a restaurant for the time being, with 50 percent capacity allowed under current orange tier restrictions.

The Coach House will likely continue having local musical acts play until the end of the month, with this week’s performances serving as a test run of sorts. Folgner said they are looking at getting national acts back after that and are working to confirm those dates, noting things are “up in the air” at the moment.

National acts, including Buckcherry, The 5th Dimension and The Spinners, were scheduled to play The Coach House in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coach House attempted to have some outdoor events during the pandemic, but logistics didn’t work out.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Moreno and Feddy shows. Dinner reservations are required, and The Coach House will be following health guidelines. Call the box office at 949.496.8930 to book a reservation, and visit thecoachhouse.com for more information.

The Coach House is located at 33157 Camino Capistrano.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

