Local Author Pens Book About Keeping the ‘Secret’ of Santa Claus

Staff report

Families might have a hard time explaining the exact nature of Santa Claus to their young children, so author C.C. Bloom has written a book to help guide them along and preserve the secret.

Bloom’s book is called The Top Secret Truth About Santa Claus and available at thetruthaboutsanta.com.

“But this is no bullet-point, ‘how to’ book for parents. Instead, it’s a fully illustrated, rhyming work of art that takes families through a historical account in a fairy tale way,” a news release said. “Instead of children being stripped of the ‘magic’ of Christmas, families will be inspired after learning the truth, knowing that the real magic lies in the simple acts of kindness exemplified in the story.”

Bloom, who is a mom herself, also encourages people to become “agents” in the Top Secret Truth Agency—a playful way to foster keeping Christmas traditions alive and being kind.

“For further guidance for families, Bloom has created blog posts and printable tools for agents to come up with missions of their own and accomplish them along with their family. She is also releasing a new Christmas song by the same title,” the news release said. “Don’t worry. parents, the song doesn’t give away the truth. Instead, it tells its own sweet story about some curious kids at Christmas time and gives already inducted TST Agents something to smile about when they hear it and know what the real truth is.”

The resources and song are also available on her website. The TST Agency business/brand is based in San Juan Capistrano.

