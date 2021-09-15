Local Author Publishes Religious Book for Children

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

San Juan Capistrano resident Emily Wilson wants to teach children about Christianity, so she recently self-published a faith-based book for young boys.

God’s Brave Boy is available on Amazon and intended for boys up to 6 years old. Wilson previously self-published a similar book titled God’s Glorious Girl, and has distributed them to readers around the world.

“A lot of time has gone into writing them,” said Wilson, a California native.

San Juan Capistrano-based children’s author Emily Wilson has self-published religious books for kids. Photo: Courtesy of Emily Wilson

God’s Brave Boy includes illustrations and a racially diverse cast of characters, according to a synopsis.It also uses Scripture-based text to demonstrate the value of faith. It was published in August.

Wilson has previously published other books through publishing houses, but elected to go the independent route with these books since she wants to be in control of the content. Self-publishing has been a challenge—particularly during the pandemic—but Wilson said she overcame hurdles to bring her vision to life.

“We overcame obstacles to get the message out to children,” Wilson said.

Wilson and her husband, Daniël, ship the books from their garage after they put their children to bed. Some of her readers include neighbors in San Juan Capistrano. The books have received glowing reviews on Amazon, with some readers saying their children enjoy the books and calling the books “beautifully produced.”

Wilson also has a YouTube channel, where she makes videos on faith-based encouragement for young women. Some of her videos have more than a million views.

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

