Local Boy Scout Troop Raising Money for Ukrainian Scouts

Staff report

Featured photo: Courtesy of Boy Scouts Troop 12

The Boy Scouts Troop 12 in San Juan Capistrano has reportedly started a funding raiser for the Ukrainian Scouts, as Ukraine continues to fend off Russian troops.

Troop 12 is selling square knot pins decorated in Ukrainian colors for $3 each and donating the proceeds.

Anyone interested in donating money or purchasing the pins can contact Jim Ashizawa at jashizawa@hotmail.com or through troop12online.org.

