Local Cat Available for Adoption

Staff report

George, a former stray cat known for wandering around the Los Rios District, is available for adoption.

George is an orange tabby cat estimated to be about 8 years old that had eye surgery after sustaining injuries. Call the Ark of San Juan at 949.388.0034 if you’re interested in adopting George.

George has been rescued and is ready to be adopted. Photo courtesy of Barbie Harris.

“He’s engaging,” Ark of San Juan President and Cat Coordinator Robin Morris said of George’s personality. “He’s social.”

George will be healing with a caretaker for a few weeks. George has had all of his required shots and is neutered. People passing through the Los Rios District have fed and seen George for years.

“He’ll have a forever home,” Morris said about her hopes of George being adopted.