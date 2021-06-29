Local Counselor Pens Divorce Advice Book

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Torrey Commisso, a counselor in South Orange County, took her struggles and found something beneficial.

Commisso wrote Surviving to Thriving: A Single Parent’s Practical Guide to Post-Divorce Fallout, a guide for helping parents recover from divorce in their first year, after going through her own divorce experiences.

“In September of 2020, I had five clients in the same week tell me I should write a book and thought that’s hard to ignore … one day,” Commisso said. “The next week, I went to a dear childhood friend’s funeral who passed away with no notice … and realized we are not guaranteed tomorrow.”

Photo: Ashley Minnich.

She started writing the first chapter after her children went back to school last fall and produced 50,000 words in three weeks. She signed an exclusive publishing rights deal with Amazon for the first 90 days for the Kindle, paperback and audio version of the book six months later.

“I’m am excited to see what’s next as I continue this journey of encouraging newly single parents to take the road less traveled (a poem that starts out the book),” Commisso said. “The book is very practical and problem solving-oriented, to encourage parents to be mindful as their world is falling apart, with a bit of humor at times.”

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

