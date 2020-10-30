Staff report

Equestrian centers in San Juan Capistrano and South Orange County are playing a part in helping others affected by the Silverado fire.

Horses and other animals have been housed in stalls and paddocks after being displaced by the recent wildfires. Ortega Equestrian Center owner Kathy Holman said all the stables in San Juan have welcomed the surge of animals that had to evacuate the fires to safer grounds.

Horses and other animals have been housed in stalls and paddocks after being displaced by the recent wildfires. Photo: Courtesy of Christina Carson

“The goal of our equestrian centers is to No. 1 help fellow animal lovers, No. 2 make the animals under their cares stay as comfortable, uneventful, and stress less as possible,” Holman said.

Julie Ryan, board member for the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition, and also part of the city’s Large Animal Response Team, which has been activated, said they are lucky the assistance went as well as it did, and drills beforehand prepared the equestrian community for this moment.

Horses and other animals have been housed in stalls and paddocks after being displaced by the recent wildfires. Photo: Courtesy of Christina Carson