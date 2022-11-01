Local Latino Musician Drops New Single, Racks Up YouTube Views

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

Back in 2021, local Latino musician Jorge Ramirez released his first solo single on YouTube called “Me Importas.”

On Friday, Oct. 28, Ramirez dropped another new song, this time called “Si Estuvieras Conmingo.” The release includes a music video that he filmed in Mexico.

The song is another romantic tune and tells the story of a guy who yearns for a woman being mistreated in another relationship. The narrator is telling the woman if she were his, things would be different.

Orange County musician Jorge Ramirez, 21, is taking to social media to promote his music. Photo: Courtesy of Miguel Vasquez Photography.

The new release is actually a cover of a 1990 song by Salvadoran singer Álvaro Torres and was a tune Ramirez had listened to constantly while growing up with his family, a song they played while cleaning up their house on the weekends.

As Ramirez turned older, he understood what the lyrics meant.

“It’s really romantic,” he said. “I decided to record it, because it’s a real nice song, and it’s nostalgic and reminds me of my childhood.”

Ramirez grew up in San Clemente and now lives in San Juan Capistrano. He sings and plays trumpet in Mariachi Nuevo Capistrano, a San Juan-based mariachi band that frequently performs in the community.

Though Ramirez’s previous recordings as a solo artist were Mexican and big band music, the cover of “Si Estuvieras Conmingo” is his first solo mariachi recording.

Ramirez was able to put his own spin on the song after contacting a producer in Los Angeles and eventually getting some studio time. There were nights when Ramirez would get to the studio at 9 p.m., get back home at 3 in the morning and have to go to school that same day.

“I went and started laying down some vocals,” Ramirez said. “The whole process was long and tedious. It took a year and a half (to record).”

Despite the long and arduous experience, Ramirez said covering the song was fun and interesting.

Ramirez’s continuing efforts on his musical career come as his musical releases on YouTube have attracted more than 30,000 views. His music is also available on streaming platforms, including Spotify.

Ramirez said his success has been a “blessing” and proof that hard work does pay off. His inner kid is happy that he pursued his passion and is gradually getting recognition, he said.

“I’m really excited and blessed,” Ramirez added. “I never thought I would reach over 30,000 views on YouTube.”

As for what’s ahead, Ramirez wants to keep making more music and eventually work on an album.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

