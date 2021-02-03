Local Musician Releases First Solo Single on Friday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

As a Latino musician in Orange County, Jorge Ramirez did not have all the opportunities to break out like others did.

The San Clemente native and current San Juan Capistrano resident, though, eventually joined the local mariachi band Mariachi Nuevo Capistrano and made contacts with producers.

Orange County musician Jorge Ramirez, 21, is taking to social media to promote his music. Photo: Courtesy of Miguel Vasquez Photography.

Come Friday, Feb. 5, Ramirez will release his first music single as a solo artist on YouTube. The song is titled “Me Importas,” which translates to “you matter to me” and is about a man who falls in love with a girl—and though that love is not reciprocated, he still cares for her.

Ramirez describes the song as having a big band feel.

“I wanted to pursue a solo career,” Ramirez said. “It’s really exciting for someone to do this in the community.”

Ramirez has been involved in music since he was 8 years old—he’s now 21—and started off playing trumpet in his school band, before his mom got him involved in mariachi music. He’s spent time in Los Angeles working on his craft, and he is still a member of Mariachi Nuevo Capistrano.

Ramirez—who grew up in an immigrant family—is excited about the opportunity ahead of him, because it’s always been his dream to release a song on his own. He’s saved up money from his mariachi gigs and invested that in his own independent endeavors. Ramirez said the mariachi gigs have dried up recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Me Importas” will also be available on all digital platforms, including Spotify.

Ramirez can be found on social media at Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

