Local Nurse Receives Assistance to Pursue Health Care Career

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Jaime Osborn recently passed an exam to become a nurse and is in training as a dialysis nurse in the San Juan Capistrano area—a journey on which she received help through Bridge to Your Dreams, an assistance program provided by DaVita, a health care provider.

Bridge to Your Dreams assisted Osborn with tuition reimbursement and repayment for books and her nursing uniform. The program is intended to help out people in nursing school.

Osborn said she couldn’t afford aspects of her time in nursing school without assistance.

“I have always wanted to go to nursing school,” she said. “Life happened. Family happened. I didn’t think nursing school would be able to happen. I’m grateful.”

Osborn began working in the health care industry about 15 years ago, starting in a DaVita business office. She transitioned to patient care several years ago, and she has been learning how to provide dialysis patient care. Along the way, she established a family, which she tries to balance with her career.

Osborn will continue training for the next few weeks before she is placed in a regional clinic. She hopes to remain in the San Juan area.

“I really think there’s a big shift in the workforce, and the health care industry is a good route for people to go into,” she said.

