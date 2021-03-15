Local Pro Angler Picks Up Sponsorship from Innova Electronics

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Miles Howe, a San Juan Capistrano-based angler with Major League Fishing, has secured a sponsorship with Innova Electronics Corporation for the 2021 season, a news release announced. Innova is a supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, and headquartered in Irvine.

Howe will showcase the company’s logo on his boat and fishing jersey.

“We’re excited to sponsor Miles and wish him much success in the 2021 Major League Fishing season,” said John Cary, digital marketing manager for Innova, in the news release. “Boat owners and fishermen have always relied on electrical testers and digital multimeters to troubleshoot tow vehicles, trailer lights and electronics such as depth finders and fish finders, so this sponsorship seems a natural fit to expose our brand to more fishing enthusiasts.”

Howe placed 71st overall during his rookie professional year in 2018 and moved up the ranks to 63rd place in 2019. He has three top-10 finishes in his professional career.

