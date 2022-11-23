Local Student Wins Scholarship Contest

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured image: Courtesy of The Association for Community Affiliated Plans

Marina Esquivel Cisneros, a Saddleback College student from San Juan Capistrano, recently won a scholarship from The Association for Community Affiliated Plans as part of a national contest.

The award is for $5,000. ACAP established the scholarship in 2011 to help an enrollee of an ACAP health plan who is pursuing higher education and a career in health care or social services, a news release.

“Marina is a member of CalOptima Health, an ACAP member health plan based in Orange, California. In her essay, Marina details her interest in pursuing a career in health care based on her dedication to serving the community and the caring example of nurses who served her grandmother,” the news release said. “She is currently completing her prerequisites for nursing school at Saddleback, and she plans to transfer to pursue a nursing degree in fall 2023. Marina is also a Health Scholar at Mission Hospital and works shifts serving patients.”

Cisneros reportedly wants to be a role model for other students in her community, aiming to return after her training and practice nursing in San Juan Capistrano.

“Marina’s story exemplifies the passion that the ACAP scholarship celebrates,” CalOptima Heath CEO Michael Hunn said. “Her enthusiasm for giving back to her community is an inspiration. CalOptima Health is proud of her successes thus far, and we look forward to her many future accomplishments.”

