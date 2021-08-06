Local Teens Organize Pop-Up Medical Clinic

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Students in South Orange County have helped put together a medical clinic on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Dana Hills High School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., intended to help members of the disadvantaged community. Doctors and health care workers will be on-site.

The teens behind the project are Dana Hills High junior Edgar Omar Arteaga and St. Margaret’s Episcopal School freshman Dania Alexa Arteaga. Project partners include Mission Heritage Medical Group, City of Dana Point, Dr. Karen Fu, Dr. Pejman Fani, Dr. Alexa Gozali and Latino Health Access. The event is being facilitated through the Dragon Kim Foundation.

“In his free time, Edgar loves jamming with piano, guitar, and the violin. Edgar hopes to become a cardiologist stationed in low-income communities, inspiring youth in similar circumstances to work and play hard,” a news release said. “Outside of school, Dania is a Mexican folklorico dancer, a singer, and a writer. Dania is very passionate about social justice issues, striving to create a safe, positive community.”

Carl Cosue of Premier Ambulance and Kervin Wang, a systems engineer with the Department of Defense, are serving as project mentors.

